Oklahoma law enforcement organizations team up to tackle illicit sex industry

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – State leaders say they have made several arrests connected to an organized crime ring related to the illicit sex industry.

“These arrests have delivered a decisive blow to the illicit sex industry in our state,” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said. “We must do everything we can to eliminate this threat to our society. Human trafficking, drug smuggling, robbery and sexual assault are only a handful of the horrific crimes bred out of these criminal networks. Thanks to the efforts from our law enforcement partners serving on this task force, we are winning the war against these evil individuals.”

For the past year-and-a-half, officials with the attorney general’s office, the Tulsa Police Department, the Broken Arrow Police Department, Homeland Security, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office worked together to form a joint task force.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents partner every day with local and state law enforcement agencies in our joint efforts to combat those that are engaged in public safety threats,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Ryan L. Spradlin. “Those that are involved in human trafficking and any other exploitation of human beings should take notice that HSI will never relent in our efforts to rescue victims and bring their exploiters to justice.”

Officials say the task force has shut down several massage parlors and made dozens of arrests. The task force is also working with organizations to provide services to the victims, including therapy, treatment, and other resources.