Oklahoma man facing charges after allegedly soliciting prostitution

PERKINS, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to get a high school student to send him graphic photos.

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old female went to the Perkins Police Department to report disturbing text messages and Snapchat messages that she had with a man.

She says she met Gassan Alneama after applying for a job at an automotive shop in Perkins.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Alneama contacted her on Facebook and asked for her Snapchat account. The victim said she told Alneama that she wanted to keep things professional since she was going to work with him. She says he told her everything would be professional, so she gave him her Snapchat ID.

A short time later, the victim says she started receiving messages about how she was “cute” and about her buttocks. In one messages, investigators say Alneama offered the teen money if she would send him photographs of her backside.

“[Victim] said she didn’t feel comfortable with that and Ghassan responded, ‘Great things never came from comfort zones, seriously. If you want to be successful. You have to take risks and push yourself.’ [Victim] asked Ghassan how sending a picture of her butt would help her succeed and Ghassan responded, ‘It’ll earn you money. Which in turn is a success and will help you meet your goals,'” the affidavit states.

Detectives created a separate Snapchat account to privately speak with Alneama.

During one conversation, investigators say Alneama sent a video of him “flipping through several $100 bills.” The affidavit states that Alneama claimed he would give the victim the money “and stated I would just have to take care of him.”

Court documents state that Alneama said he would give the teen money for specific acts.

Online court records indicate that Alneama has been charged with unlawful access to a computer to violate Oklahoma statutes, soliciting prostitution, and making obscene electronic communications.