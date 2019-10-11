Oklahoma volunteer firefighter killed in two-vehicle crash

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma volunteer fire department is mourning the loss of one of their own after he was killed in a crash earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday, just after 10 a.m., on State Highway 55 and County Road 2160, two miles east of Sentinel, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, 57-year-old John King, a volunteer firefighter with the Sentinel Volunteer Fire Department, was driving eastbound on the highway in a 1995 International when another driver, operating an agricultural sprayer, traveling southbound on the county road, failed to yield from a stop sign.

Officials say the driver of the sprayer went into the path of King’s vehicle.

King was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was stable when flown to the hospital.

On Wednesday, the Sentinel Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook saying King was “an amazing man” and “one heckuva firefighter.”