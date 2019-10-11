Police: One person in custody after stabbing at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is in custody following a stabbing at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.
On Friday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported stabbing at the Putnam Green Apartments, located near W. Wilshire Blvd. and N. Rockwell.
When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a stab wound.
Officials tell News 4 that one person has been taken into custody at this time.
So far, the identities of the victim and the alleged suspect have not been released.
35.467560 -97.516428