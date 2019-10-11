Freeze watch for much of Oklahoma

Police: One person in custody after stabbing at Oklahoma City apartment complex

Posted 12:11 pm, October 11, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is in custody following a stabbing at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

On Friday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported stabbing at the Putnam Green Apartments, located near W. Wilshire Blvd. and N. Rockwell.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a stab wound.

Stabbing at Putnam Green Apartments

Officials tell News 4 that one person has been taken into custody at this time.

So far, the identities of the victim and the alleged suspect have not been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.