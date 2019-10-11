Roberson Family Carving A Football Legacy in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's no secret the state of Oklahoma has produced some legendary players on the gridiron over the years. Wes Welker, Gerald McCoy, Troy Aikman.

And to some extent, the state has even produced not just great players, but fantastic football families. Like the Selmon's and the Gundy's.

But there's a new family that calls this state home that's carving out a legacy of their own. In fact, we're seeing some history repeat itself. That's because this family is another house divided in the Bedlam rivalry.

Nate Feken introduces us to the Roberson family.