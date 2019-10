Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Okla. - In less than 24 hours, thousands of fans will head to the Cotton Bowl to see one of the greatest rivalries in college sports – the Oklahoma Sooners versus the Texas Longhorns – play out on a big stage.

Before taking a seat at the stadium and roaring on their team, many fans took their enthusiasm... and appetite... to the Texas State Fair.

Fans of both teams will meet at the fair to test out some of the best foods that are battered, fried and have a unique mix of flavors.

