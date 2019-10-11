The Boz Breaks Down the Red River Showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He might've hated Texas more than any other Sooner back in his hey day, but self-admittedly, Brian Bosworth has become a little more mild mannered in his older years. The Boz says he's pretty chill about the Texas hatred these days. After all he does call Austin home.

The OU Linebacker from 1984-1986 dropped by a Dr. Pepper Fansville event Friday afternoon. Bosworth plays the sheriff on those commercials and came dressed in full garb to the event.

That didn't prevent The Boz from giving his thoughts on the game and talking a little football. For the Sooner legends insight into what will happen Saturday, check out Brian Brinkley's report in the video above.