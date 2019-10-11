Think before you post: Local law enforcement, FBI warning students, families about consequences of hoax threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Metro police, the FBI and school officials are coming together to send a message to students: think before you post.

On Thursday, Central Oklahoma school superintendents, area police and the Oklahoma City Office of the FBI held a joint news conference to warn students and families about the consequences of posting real or hoax or threats on social media regarding school safety.

Officials say even if students think it's a joke, it will result in serious criminal charges. They also say the investigations take time from administrators, drain law enforcement resources, create unwarranted anxiety and panic for parents and can lead to school closures.

"Parents, if you're hearing this, we want you to have a conversation with your student. These can be life-altering situations that can change the course of your student's life forever because you're looking at incarceration, trial and not having access to education this district or others has," said Bret Towne, Edmond Superintendent.

In just the past few weeks, students in McAlester, Yukon, Edmond and Lawton have been arrested for making hoax threats and face jail time if convicted.