Tulsa police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are asking the public for help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left one person dead last week.

On October 5, at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian collision at 1000 N Yale Ave.

When police arrived, they found a man dead on the side of the road near the Cornerstone Village Retirement Community driveway.

Tulsa police say they talked to several witnesses and residents and say it appears the victim, Gary Peterson, was walking home from a local church food bank when the incident happened.

As Peterson was crossing the street to enter Cornerstone Village, he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored Chrysler 300, which police say will now have damage to the right front or side.

Tulsa police released a photo of a car resembling the suspected vehicle.

If you have any information, call the GID Traffic Unit at (918) 591-4118 or email amccarty@cityoftulsa.org.