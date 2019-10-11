Visitation reinstated for several medium-security correctional center units

OKLAHOMA CITY – Visitation has been reinstated at several medium-security units of correctional centers nearly a month after gang fights broke out in six prisons across the state.

On Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced that it is reinstating visitation this weekend at the medium-security units of Joseph Harp Correctional Center, James Crabtree Correctional Center, Lexington Correctional Center and Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

The following facilities have already resumed normal operations, including visitation:

Jackie Brannon Correctional Center

Eddie Warrior Correctional Center

Mabel Bassett Correctional Center

Kate Barnard Correctional Center

Jess Dunn Correctional Center

Bill Johnson Correctional Center

John Lilley Correctional Center

William S. Key Correctional Center

Howard McLeod Correctional Centers

Minimum units at Lexington Correctional Center

Minimum units at Dick Conner Correctional Center

Minimum units at Mack Alford Correctional Center

Minimum units at James Crabtree Correctional Center.

Visitation had been suspended and all state facilities were locked down after gang fights broke out in six prisons on the weekend of Sept. 14. In all, 36 inmates were injured and one inmate, Chad Burns, died. No further violence took place after the lockdown began.

North Fork Correctional Center, along with the medium-security components of Dick Conner and Mack Alford correctional centers, remain locked down. Also, all of Jim E. Hamilton and Northeast Oklahoma correctional centers remain locked down. Privately operated Davis, Cimarron and Lawton correctional facilities are also still locked down.

At this point, there is no timeline for when the remaining facilities will resume normal operations.

“An extended lockdown like this is difficult for our staff and inmates,” Interim ODOC Director Scott Crow said. “Their well-being is of utmost importance. That’s why we will work doubly hard over the coming days to closely monitor inmates’ status to ensure other incidents don’t develop due to the strain of the lockdown.”