86-year-old NYC marathon runner finds the fountain of youth

HOWARD BEACH, QUEENS, N.Y. – One New York City marathoner may have discovered the fountain of youth, running! At 86 years young, she’s a racked-up records, and is currently the fastest in her age group. What fuels this master runner? Mr. G headed to Howard Beach to find out.

Ginette Bedard is training for her 17th New York City marathon.

She ran her first marathon when she was 69 years old. She currently holds the U.S. marathon record for women ages 75 to 79, at 3 hours and 46 minutes! Bedard says no one comes close to beating her in her age category. “I love to be first.”

And she has countless trophies and medals to prove her prowess. Inside her home, an homage to her sport.

Bedard says if she didn’t run, she’d feel like a loser. “If more people would do like me, we’d have a healthier society.”

As for her goal in this year’s marathon, it’s not about time, it’s about the finish line. “Happiness in running is when you see the finish.”

For the second year in a row, Bedard will be on team #MovedMe, a group of inspirational runners participating in the New York City marathon who embody the transformative power of running.