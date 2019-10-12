Abandoned OKC apartment fire likely caused by transients, fire official says

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at an abandoned apartment building Saturday morning was likely caused by homeless people trying to escape the cold, a fire official said.

Oklahoma City Fire Department firefighters were called to a possible apartment fire in the 6600 block of Northwest 16th Street.

“Upon arrival they had heavy fire, flame and smoke visible from the second floor of the apartment building,” said Battalion Chief Chris Black.

Firefighters fought the blaze, stopped it from spreading and eventually snuffed it out, Black said.

Black said the fire was likely started by transients trying to stay warm.

“Obviously, it got away from them,” Black said.

No one was injured by the fire, Black said.