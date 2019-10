TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a not-so-typical situation after finding a bat at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

Deputies say they found the baby bat near the entrance and noticed it was unable to fly during a perimeter check. After taking measures to get the small bat inside a box, they were able to contact a local bat rescue group who will take care of the small animal.

Officials say the brown bat was actually an endangered species.

