Gathering Place host ‘Trucktoberfest’

TULSA, Okla. — The Gathering Place is hosting “Trucktoberfest” today, October 12 from 4 to 9 p.m. on the QuikTrip Great Lawn.

Officials say Trucktoberfest, sponsored by Bob Hurley RV, will be bringing some of the most popular and unique food trucks to one location.

The festival will also have truck-themed activities, lawn games and music for the entire family, officials say.

“Trucktoberfest is going to be a family favorite event that will bring food truck fanatics from all over the region to the Park,” Tony Moore, Gathering Place Executive Director said. “With help from partners like Bob Hurley RV, we can further our mission to bring exciting and unique family events to the Tulsa community.”

Officials say guests can see musical performances during the event from Double Treble, Shelby Eicher & Jared Tyler Frederick, Monica Taylor & Travis Fite, The Lil Joe Duo, Faye Moffett Music, Dustin Pittsley, Levi Parham and MERE.

