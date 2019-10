× Grenade Found in SE OKC Backyard

OKLAHOMA CITY— Police called after someone doing yard work saw a grenade in the neighboring yard.

It happened Saturday night at a home near South Santa Fe and Southeast 44th Street sometime before six o’clock.

The grenade was taken by the Oklahoma City Police bomb squad and will be disposed of on the police range.

Police say they don’t know if it’s a live grenade, but they are going to treat it as such.