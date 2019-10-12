Newcastle track star who overcame paralysis crowned Homecoming King

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – A Newcastle High School track star who overcame paralysis is now royalty.

Caleb Freeman was voted Newcastle’s Homecoming King on Friday night.

The honor is yet another achievement for the young man who has already overcome tremendous adversity.

Caleb was the Newcastle Racers’ fastest runner, but a wreck on Dec. 19, 2017, left him paralyzed and in a medical coma for weeks.

A traumatic brain injury robbed Caleb of his abilities.

But he was undaunted.

A year later, Caleb was back at school, getting from class to class using a walker. He was determined to get around without assistance by the end of the school year.

Caleb returned to his cross country team as an assistant coach and put his heart into helping his teammates.

Earlier this week, he ran once again, completing a 3.1 mile 5K in 51 minutes and 50 seconds.

“They said I would never run again, but God had other plans,” Caleb said.

