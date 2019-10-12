Pittsburg County deputies involved in deadly shooting

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – Pittsburg County deputies were involved in a fatal shooting when they say that they tried to pull over 19-year-old Sayven Rowland just after 7pm on October 11.

Pittsburg Co. Sheriff’s Department says they were patrolling the area in the town of Pittsburg due to complaints of ATV’s driving erratic in the area.

Deputies say they were told that the ATV’s were possibly involved in help commit burglaries.

Deputies say they tried to pull over an ATV driving illegally roadway, and then a pursuit happened and it crashed.

Deputies say that the suspect refused commands and then produced a firearm, forcing deputies to use deadly force.

Deputies say that 19-year-old Sayven Rowland died at the scene.

