× Sooners Take 20-10 Lead on Texas

The game hadn’t started but the fireworks did. A pregame scuffle broke out on the 50 yard line. Enough for the officials to throw flags and say that every player had been slapped with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That meant that if one personal foul gets called, that player would be ejected. Horns down by a Sooner could result in a personal foul.

As for the game, the Sooners were without Grant Calcaterra. No word on his absence.

On the first drive, Kennedy Brooks got the start at running back for OU. He busted off a 14 yard run setting the tone. OU powered their way all the way to the one setting up a decisive fourth and goal. Jalen Hurts rolled out and hit CeeDee Lamb on a one yard touchdown strike. The Sooners took a 7-0 lead. That capped off a ten play, 66 yard drive.

Defensively, the Sooners didn’t blink. Delarrin Turner-Yell notched a tackle for loss, so did Kenneth Murray on second down and on third, Neville Gallimore sacked Sam Ehlinger. Three and out. The Sooners would take over.

As dominant as the Sooners looked on offense, they slipped up. Jalen Hurts broke off a 24 yard gain inside the 15 of Texas, but Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball. It was recovered by Texas. It’s just the fifth OU turnover this season.

Despite the momentum shift, the Sooners did give up a 22 yard play from Sam Ehlinger to Devon Duvernay, but Dashaun White stepped on 3rd and six at midfield and tackled Ehlinger for a two yard loss. OU would get the ball back inside their own 10 after a Texas punt.

We would start the second quarter with the Sooners driving. Jalen Hurts didn’t let his last fumble detour him from running the ball the next drive. Hurts busted off a 25 yard run. Then Hurts connected with CeeDee Lamb for a 25 yard gain. Shortly after that, Jalen Hurts was pressured on third down, threw across his body and threw an interception to Chris Brown in the end zone. Texas would take over on their own 10.

But Kenneth Murray and the OU defense wouldn’t budge. Murray flew all around the field notching a pair of tackles which led to a Texas punt. OU would give back to Texas, but the Sooners stood strong on defense. Pat Fields sacked Sam Ehlinger on third down and the Sooners would get it back at midfield after a Texas punt.

Much like the rest of the first half, the Sooners drove deep into the Texas red zone, however, the Sooners couldn’t find pay dirt. Lincoln Riley opted for points and the Sooners padded their lead after a 19 yard field goal by Gabe Brkic. 10-0 OU.

Texas had enough time to muster a drive to add some point before the half. The Horns brought on Cameron Dicker for a 49 yard field goal attempt. Lincoln Riley called all three of OU’s timeouts to try and freeze Dicker. It didn’t work. Dicker connected and OU held a 10-3 halftime lead.

The Horns got the ball to start the third. After a third down scramble by Sam Ehlinger, Justin Broiles added a tackle for loss and on third down, Kenneth Murray sacked Sam Ehlinger forcing a Texas punt. It was the fifth sack of the game by OU.

The Sooner offense couldn’t get going. Texas got it back and made the most of their chance. Roschon Johnson, a converted freshman quarterback, broke off a 58 yard run after an OU missed tackle. He took it inside the OU five. The very next play he closed out the drive on a three yard touchdown run. That tied the game up at 10.

The momentum shifted again though following Texas’ drive. Jalen Hurts found CeeDee Lamb on a nine yard strike, but as Lamb gave himself up, Texas linebacker Malcolm Roach led head first into Lamb. It resulted in a targeting call as well as an ejection. Two plays later, Jalen Hurts found Lamb again, this time on a flea flicker, and Lamb dissected his way through four Texas defenders en route to a 53 yard touchdown. The Sooners took a 17-10 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Devon Duvernay tried to fair catch the kickoff inside the five, which would’ve given Texas the ball at the 25, but he dropped it. That meant the ball was dead where he recovered. He recovered it at the five. OU would force a three and out and the Sooners got it back with excellent field position at the Texas 37.

Despite Jalen Hurts almost throwing his second pick in the end zone, the Sooners added a 34 yard field goal by Gabe Brkic. The Sooners held on to a 20-10 lead.