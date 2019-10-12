Shooting reported at New Hampshire church

PELHAM, N.H. – Law enforcement officers have responded to “an active police situation” at the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, New Hampshire, Police Chief Joseph A. Roark tells CNN affiliate WMUR.

A photograph taken by a WMUR reporter on the scene shows at least three emergency response vehicles at the church Saturday, as well as multiple police cruisers.

Authorities responded to the church shortly after 10 a.m. ET, Roark tells CNN. The State Police Major Crime Unit is also investigating the incident, WMUR says.

Lowell General Hospital has received one patient from the incident, hospital spokesperson Angela Strunk tells CNN. There is no word on the extent of the individual’s injuries, Strunk says. The hospital is not expecting any other patients from the incident.

Pelham is a town of about 12,000 people 40 miles north of Boston.