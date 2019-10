× 61-year-old OKC man dies in Tulsa auto-ped

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 61-year-old Oklahoma City man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Tulsa Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on I-44 westbound just west of 33rd West Ave. in Tulsa.

Perry Killian was struck by a 2016 Toyota Tundra and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time.