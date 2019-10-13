× Canadian County shooting suspect arrested

YUKON, Okla. — A man allegedly responsible for a violent shooting back in September has now been arrested by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

It started near I-40 and Meridian back on September 16th.

According to officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was trying to find a ride home and accepted one from a man in a silver dodge pickup.

“She got in the vehicle and immediately noticed that there was something wrong with his demeanor. It scared her,” Sgt. Scott Hendricks with the CCSO said.

That man, who has now been identified by authorities as 36-year-old Aaron James Beal, allegedly started heading west on I-40 toward the woman’s home and demanded sexual favors.

When she refused, he allegedly pulled over just west of Yukon and pulled out a gun.

“At that point, he demanded that she get out of the vehicle and he fired two rounds, striking the victim with one of the rounds,” Sgt. Hendricks said.

She then tried to run for it and got away, but not before Beal allegedly tried to run her over with his truck.

Authorities were able to retrieve surveillance video of his pick up with a welding rig in the bed in early October from businesses in the area where he picked up the victim.

Early Saturday morning, Beal was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of shooting with the intent to kill.