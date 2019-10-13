Flash Point team discusses impeachment, constitutional carry

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, US Congressman (OK-04) Tom Cole joins Todd Lamb, Mike Turpen, and moderator Kevin Ogle.

The team discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and the President’s reaction to the situation.

The impeachment inquiry concerns a whistleblower report alleging Trump asking Ukraine’s president to investigate former vice president Joe Biden’s son.

Now, Joe Biden himself is calling for the President’s impeachment and the lawyer for the original whistleblower says he is representing a second whistleblower.

Also this week, the team discussed a 35-page lawsuit was filed in Oklahoma County court on Monday against Governor Kevin Stitt and the permitless constitutional carry law that takes effect November 1.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video