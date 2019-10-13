Stolen truck and trailer found, four wheelers still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Yukon man is trying to spread the word about four stolen four wheelers after they were taken from his friend, who’s in town from Kansas, at a local cycle shop.

“It’s very crappy, very not right,” Ryan Leech told News 4.

Leech said it was supposed to be a weekend of fun for he, his family and some friends who were in town from Kansas.

The group was supposed to ride four wheelers on Sunday.

“They stopped in to get a battery for one of the four wheelers,” Leech said.

Leech said they were only inside that shop, Cycle Gear near May and NW Expressway, for about five minutes.

“Somebody come up and stole it. The pick up, the trailer, it had 4 four wheelers and a ranger. That’s whenever he contacted me and said somebody stole my stuff,” Leech said.

Leech posted about it on Facebook and they filed a police report. Within a few hours, they got some good news.

“They called me and said they found the pick up and trailer with a note in it. The note had the description of the pick up or vehicle, whatever they used, the people, and then the guy that left it had his phone number,” Leech said.

However, the four wheelers are still missing.

“It went from being an exciting fun day, to turning into, we just drove three hours and had our stuff stolen,” Leech said.

Call crime stoppers at (405)-235-7300 if you have information that could help police.