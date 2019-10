ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – Anadarko police made an arrest last week after nearly 50 grams of methamphetamine were found.

According to Anadarko police, on October 9, at around 5:10 a.m., police were called to the area near 5th and East Colorado in reference to a disturbance.

Police did not release details about the incident, but say it ended in the arrest of Jeremy Harrison.

Anadarko police say 49.14 grams of meth were found.

Harrison was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.