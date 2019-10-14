California man arrested in connection to Oklahoma murder

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A California man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a murder in Oklahoma.

On Saturday, at around 11:50 p.m., Holdenville police and US Marshals executed a no-knock search warrant a home on Billington Street in Holdenville.

Holdenville police say the warrant was in regard to a suspect wanted for first-degree murder in Ada and was in Holdenville.

Law enforcement officials arrested Jerry Gardner, of Modesto, California.

Holdenville police say Deputy US Marshals, Task Force Agents, and the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police K9 Units assisted in the search.

Gardner was taken to the Pontotoc County Jail to be held on a count of first-degree murder.

Click here to read more.