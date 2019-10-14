Cooking with Kyle: Spiced orange zucchini and carrot slaw

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This simple slaw is a perfect fall salad, and is equally outstanding served over roasted pork or fish.

The recipe may be halved or doubled as needed. Yield: 6 Cups, prepared.

2 C grated carrot

2 C chopped or shredded cabbage

2 C grated zucchini

1/2-3/4 C chopped red onion

1/2-3/4 C dried cranberries

1/4 C chopped Cilantro

6 T orange juice concentrate

2 T fresh lime juice

1/2 t salt

1 t ground cumin

1 t ground ginger

In a small bowl, whisk together orange juice, lime, salt, cumin and ginger. Set aside.

Prepare and toss remaining ingredients. Toss in dressing mixture until evenly distributed. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Best made 4-8 hours in advance of serving. Will keep covered, under refrigeration, 1 week.