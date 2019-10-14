Elderly woman in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in parking lot of Tulsa store

TULSA, Okla. – An elderly woman is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Tulsa.

According to Tulsa police, it happened at a Walmart Neighborhood Market near 31st and Garnett Road on Sunday.

FOX 23 reports an elderly woman was walking out of the store when she entered the walkway of the parking lot and was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was hit by the front passenger side of the vehicle, causing her to fall to the ground where the vehicle ran over her leg. Police say the woman hit her head on the asphalt.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Medical personnel say the woman’s brain sustained some swelling.

A description of the vehicle was given to Tulsa police. It is unknown if the driver, allegedly 17 years old, has been found.