Entire neighborhood evacuated Saturday after construction crew discovers grenade in SE OKC backyard

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The neighbors thought it was all a big joke until they saw the Oklahoma City Bomb Squad arrive next door.

It was a not-so-relaxing Saturday afternoon for the Manning family.

“We had to take the birdcage, the cat, both dogs, and then both boys, and me and my husband had to go,” said Shirley Manning.

A grenade found only a stone’s throw away in a backyard near Southeast 44th and Santa Fe.

The Mannings say a crew working on an old shed in their neighbor's backyard discovered the explosive.

“I thought it was just a toy, it`s just fake. It is not real, or it is a paperweight or something.”

That is until emergency vehicles swarmed her neighborhood and ordered the entire family- dogs, cats, birds and all- out of the area.

“My youngest wanted to take the fish. I said we can't take the fish. The fish will be okay. It's in an aquarium.”

Manning is laughing now. But, at the time, it was no joking matter.

“There was an ambulance, bomb squad, fire truck, there was supervisors. They had the robot out.”

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly where the device came from.

“There is no telling how long it was there. No telling if it would have went off. Did we have any time that it was going to go off? Would we be sound asleep and it go off?”

The rest of the neighborhood forced out, too. No one knowing when they'd be allowed back.

“They looked for more. They did the whole fence line; they checked all the stuff in the very back. So there shouldn`t be anything else. I am hoping there is not anything else.”

The bomb squad robot removed the grenade and it was taken to the range where it was disposed of. Officers said the grenade was treated as it if was live.