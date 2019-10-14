Families concerned after gravesites damaged at El Reno Cemetery

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — Families who have loved ones buried at the El Reno Cemetery are in an uproar after seeing damage to several gravesites.

This past weekend, people who have loved ones buried at the El Reno Cemetery took to Facebook to voice some concerns about damage to gravesites.

Some decorations were shattered and several VFW medallions were bent, but have now been fixed.

One woman posted about her cousin’s gravesite that is now mostly bare; even the marker with her cousin’s name is missing.

Some people think it could be vandals, while others suspect the maintenance crew damaged the sites when they were mowing the lawn.

News 4 has left messages with city officials about the matter but have not heard back.