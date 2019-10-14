Global market offering unique gifts for Oklahoma holiday shoppers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re getting a head start on Christmas presents, a seasonal market is opening its doors with a mix of unique, handmade items.

PAMBE Ghana’s Global Market will open to the public on Oct. 29 on the first floor of 50 Penn Place, located at 1900 N.W. Expressway in Oklahoma City.

For the past 11 years, the global market has provided Oklahomans with the opportunity to purchase unique arts and gifts made by artisans in developing countries. Items in the shop are purchased from all over the world, and artisans are paid a fair price for their products.

Proceeds from the market will go to La’ Angum Learning Center, a school for children in pre-school through sixth grade in rural northern Ghana.

Over 50 volunteers keep the market open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays until Dec. 24.