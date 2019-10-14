Homicide investigation underway following shooting at Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a shooting on the city’s southeast side left one man dead.

At around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at a motel near SE 38th and S I-35 Service Rd.

When police arrived, they found a shooting victim, 31-year-old Antonio Johnson. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say it appears Johnson and the suspect were involved in an argument when the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.