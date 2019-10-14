× Lantern Tours to be held at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center next month

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is gearing up for its annual historic Lantern Tours.

After dark, visitors to Humphrey Heritage Village will travel back in time to when Oklahoma’s statehood was in debate.

Lantern-led tours will go through historic buildings and campsites, showing daily life and its hardships and rewards.

Once the tour is over, guests can enjoy entertainment and refreshments.

Tickets are now on sale for $10 per person.

The tours take place November 1, with tours for groups of 15 beginning at 7 p.m.

A new tour begins every 15 minutes.

Event officials say the tour is expected to sell out, so it’s recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

For more information on the tours, call the Heritage Center at (580) 237-1907 or click here.

The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located at 507 S. 4th St. in Enid.