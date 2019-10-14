Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to home with sleeping woman inside

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after allegedly starting a fire at an Oklahoma City home while a woman was asleep inside the residence.

Around 11 p.m. on Oct. 12, Oklahoma City police officers received a call about a man trying to start a fire in the 1400 block of N.W. 2nd St.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from a nearby home.

According to an arrest report, a woman was asleep inside the home and didn’t know a fire had been set by her house.

Officials ultimately arrested 43-year-old Mark Lawrence on a complaint of first-degree arson and second-degree arson.