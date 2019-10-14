Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to home with sleeping woman inside

Posted 10:42 am, October 14, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after allegedly starting a fire at an Oklahoma City home while a woman was asleep inside the residence.

Around 11 p.m. on Oct. 12, Oklahoma City police officers received a call about a man trying to start a fire in the 1400 block of N.W. 2nd St.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from a nearby home.

According to an arrest report, a woman was asleep inside the home and didn’t know a fire had been set by her house.

Officials ultimately arrested 43-year-old Mark Lawrence on a complaint of first-degree arson and second-degree arson.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.