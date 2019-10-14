× MercyMe coming back to OKC in 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The MercyMe 2020 Tour was announced today, and Oklahoma City is back on the tour date list.

MercyMe will perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena March 21.

The tour will run February 13 through April 5, 2020, and will feature Jeremy Camp and David Leonard.

The MercyMe 2020 Tour will support the band’s upcoming 2020 studio project and brand new single, “Almost Home,” releasing everywhere October 23rd.

“‘Almost Home’ is a rallying cry to remind us to keep running the race… to keep going, heaven is just around the bend,” says MercyMe’s Bart Millard. “We’re almost home and now is not the time to give up or tap out. Whether you’re in ministry or not – parents, moms, dads, whatever – if you just feel like you don’t know if you can go any further, hopefully, this song will bring you comfort and help you realize that you’re not alone and that the race is worth running.”

If you just can’t wait that long to see the band, they will perform at the BOK Center in Tulsa November 8 as part of their 2019 Imagine Nation tour.

