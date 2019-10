× Power restored to more than 2,500 in Edmond

UPDATE: According to Edmond Electric’s outage map, the outage has been fixed.

EDMOND, Okla. – More than 2,500 people are without power in Edmond Monday morning.

According to Edmond Electric, there are 2,635 outages in Edmond.

The main area affected by the outage is near 15th and Santa Fe.

Crews are assessing the outage and are working to restore power.

Click here to view the outage map.