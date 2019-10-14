Native American community celebrates Indigenous People’s Day in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families across the metro took part in celebrating Indigenous People’s Day in Oklahoma City on Monday.

During the celebration, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt read from a proclamation that recognized the many significant contributions of American Indians to Oklahoma City.

This is actually the second year Oklahoma City has officially commemorated an Indigenous People’s Day.

Many members of the Native American community were on hand for the cultural celebration.

Organizers say they hope the current movement will continue forward and called this day a turning point in society.

“Everything that we do, including this day, celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, is helping us to reconstruct our identity and our place in this world that has been shattered through colonization, and everything that has gone on in history,” Chebon Kernell, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation.

Celebrations continued throughout the afternoon including a dancing exhibition and cultural games.