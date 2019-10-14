Neighbors, three fire departments try to save Luther woman’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) - Neighbors and three fire departments all worked together to try to save a woman's home early Monday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to a home near Coffee Creek and Indian Meridian in Oklahoma County.

As firetrucks lined a rural neighborhood street early Monday morning, neighbors were already in action.

"I went up there with my first fire extinguisher and she was standing there at the front door with a hose," says Steve Boatman, a neighbor.

Boatman says he went through four fire extinguishers, trying to help the woman.

"I grabbed everything I had out of the shop, but it wasn't enough," he said.

Firefighters from Luther, Edmond and Oklahoma City all brought in water tankers because there are no fire hydrants in the neighborhood.

"We're pretty rural," said Boatman.

He says thankfully his neighbor told him she wasn't hurt and she had rescued two of her dogs, but she feared one was trapped inside the burning building.

"I told her, 'We've gotta worry about getting this put out. We can't go in the house,'" Boatman said.

While he worked to ease her fears, others were jumping in to help in any way possible.

"We had a neighbor give her a blanket and my wife, Lisa, gave her my jacket, made her comfortable," Boatman said.

Firefighters say there was only one person inside but the home was full of items, which made it hard for them to get around and, ultimately, fueled the flames.

"It definitely makes the fire load much greater than a normal house," said Capt. Jeff Ryan, with the Edmond Fire Department.

Everyone did the best they could to help a neighbor in a desperate time of need.

"So here we are now, it's pretty unfortunate," Boatman said.

News 4 is still waiting to find out if the home was a total loss.

Sadly, the woman's third dog did not survive the fire.