New details released in arrest of Canadian County shooting suspect

SOPER, Okla. (KFOR) - The Canadian County Sheriff's Office is releasing more details in the Friday arrest of a suspect in a violent shooting back in September.

It started near I-40 and Meridian back on Sept. 16.

According to officials with the Canadian County Sheriff's Office, a woman, now identified as Satearah Murphy, was trying to find a ride home and accepted one from a man in a silver Dodge pickup.

"She got in the vehicle and immediately noticed that there was something wrong with his demeanor. It scared her," Sgt. Scott Hendricks, with the Canadian County Sheriff's Office, said.

That man, who has now been identified by authorities as 36-year-old Aaron James Beal, allegedly started heading west on I-40 toward Murphy's home and demanded sexual favors.

When she refused, he allegedly pulled over just west of Yukon and pulled out a gun.

"At that point, he demanded that she get out of the vehicle and he fired two rounds, striking the victim with one of the rounds," Sgt. Hendricks said.

She then tried to run for it and got away, but not before Beal allegedly tried to run her over with his truck.

In early October, authorities were able to obtain surveillance video of Beal's pickup with a welding rig in the bed from businesses in the area where he picked up the victim.

A search warrant was executed on Beal’s home, located in Soper, in connection to the shooting on Oct. 11.

As a result, officials say supporting evidence was found linking Beal to the shooting.

After investigators released surveillance images of a truck with a welding rig on the bed, several anonymous tips identified the vehicle as belonging to Beal.

According to the sheriff's office, on or about the day of the shooting, Beal- a welder by trade- was testing for employment with Strike Energy, located at Highway 66 and Gregory Road. The Strike Energy Yard is one mile north from the scene of the shooting.

Beal was arrested without incident and was transported to the Canadian County Jail on charges of Shooting with Intent to Kill and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

“I’m extremely pleased with the exemplary work of my investigators who worked this case. Because of their hard work and the information we received as the result of news media broadcasts of the case, we were able to identify Beal and track him down to his residence and arrest him,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.