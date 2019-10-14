× OHP asking for witnesses after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for witnesses to come forward after a fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident in Tulsa over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. on I-44 westbound at exit 223B to the Gilcrease Expressway in Tulsa County.

According to OHP, details of the incident are still under investigation, but officials say 61-year-old Perry Killian, of Oklahoma City, was hit and killed by a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.

OHP officials say evidence recovered from the scene shows that the vehicle has extensive damage to the front driver side of the vehicle.

A report states OHP has identified the driver, but it is unknown if the driver has been arrested or will face any charges.

OHP is asking anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision or has information, to call OHP Troop B Headquarters at (918) 627-0440 or email OHPTips@dps.ok.gov.