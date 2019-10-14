Oklahoma City Zoo to host annual Chomp and Stomp enrichment event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is gearing up for Halloween with their annual animal enrichment event this week.

The zoo is hosting Chomp and Stomp, with the theme “Ghosts of the Forest,” on Friday.

Zoo caretakers are preparing pumpkin treats for the animals and say some of the animals like diced pumpkins while others want a whole pumpkin. The culinary creations are presented as part of the zoo’s ongoing animal enrichment program, which is designed to encourage natural behaviors and provide new stimuli for animals to enjoy.

All events are free with zoo admission, with the exception of the enrichment activity at Stingray Bay.

The Chomp and Stomp 2019 schedule is as follows:

10 a.m.: Lorikeets (Children’s Zoo)

10:30 a.m.: Galapagos Tortoises (Island Life)

11 a.m.: Patagonian Maras “Cavy” (Lakeside)

12:30 p.m.: Stingrays (Stingray Bay)

1 p.m.: Mountain Lions (Oklahoma Trails)

2 p.m.: Asian Elephants (Sanctuary Asia)

2:30 p.m.: Red River Hogs and Bison

The event is held Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Zoo, 2000 Remington Place.

Click here to view the zoo’s website.