Oklahoma City Zoo’s red panda cub recovering after leg amputation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens say one of the newest additions to the zoo family has already undergone major surgery.

In June, zoo officials announced that two healthy red panda cubs were born on June 2 at the zoo’s red panda habitat.

At birth, the male weighed 119 grams and the female weighed 124 grams. By June 18, both cubs had more than doubled their birth weights.

After they were born, visitors were asked to help name them. During the contest, zoo officials said they received more than 6,300 votes, which resulted in the male cub being named Ravi and the female cub being named Khyana.

Now, zoo officials say Khyana recently underwent an amputation of one of her hind legs.

Shortly after she became mobile, zoo keepers noticed that her left hind leg was not functioning properly. The zoo’s veterinary team soon learned she had a birth defect in her left hip that resulted in a misshapen leg.

As a result, veterinarians had to amputate her leg.

“Khyana is currently recovering off public view and is doing very well as she continues to adjust to this change. To ensure her ongoing wellbeing, Khyana is being monitored regularly by her care team and veterinary staff,” the zoo posted on Facebook.