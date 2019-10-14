Oklahoma family remembers loved one killed in shooting

ADA, Okla. (KXII) – An Oklahoma family is mourning the loss of one of their loved ones who was killed in a shooting last week.

According to KXII, 23-year-old Tyler Melton was shot and killed on October 10 near 6th St. and Hope Ave. at around 8:45 p.m. in Ada – two days before his 24th birthday.

Police say an argument between Melton and Jerry Gardner, 34, of California, took place before the fatal shooting happened.

On Sunday, Melton’s family celebrated his birthday.

Melton’s father, Gary Melton, said his son enjoyed the outdoors and was always laughing, helping anyone he could.