Oklahoma firefighter shot after ammo inside burning home pops off, officials say 

OKLAHOMA – A firefighter was shot after battling a blaze at a home in southeast Oklahoma that was “full of guns and ammo,” officials say.

According to Latimer County Emergency Management, firefighters for the Buffalo Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire when at one point, ammo started popping off and shot a firefighter. Officials say the firefighter was shot in the head and face area.

He was life-flighted to Tulsa and his condition is unknown at this time.

Latimer County officials say the fire chief “was so upset he started having chest pains.”

The fire chief was also flown to a hospital in Tulsa where he will spend a few days taking medications.

“So please everyone keep both families in your prayers! P.S. please don’t forget the family that lost their home too,” said Latimer County Emergency Management on Facebook.