Oklahoma man arrested for manslaughter connected to deadly fight

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A man has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly fight that claimed the life of a man last week.

Officials say it all began on Oct. 6 with an altercation in the parking lot of Midnight Rodeo in east Tulsa.

Investigators learned that during the fight, 34-year-old Thomas Hurley was punched, and his head hit the pavement.

Police told FOX 23 that Hurley was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died days later from his injuries.

Hurley, who leaves behind a wife and three children, is from Utah and was just in Tulsa for work training.

Now, officials say a man has been arrested in connection with the fight.

Detectives were able to interview several witnesses who identified Christopher Carter as the suspect who was involved in the fight.

According to KJRH, surveillance cameras captured the fight. Investigators watched the video and noticed that Hurley had both of his hands down when Carter allegedly hit him in the head. Officials say it appeared that Hurley was knocked out by the punch, which is when his head hit the pavement.

Carter was arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter and is being held at the Tulsa County Jail.