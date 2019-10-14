Oklahoma superintendent, former teacher arrested in prostitution crime ring bust

RIPLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say the leader of a local school and a former school employee were caught up in a prostitution crime sting.

Last week, state leaders said they made several arrests connected to an organized crime ring related to the illicit sex industry.

“These arrests have delivered a decisive blow to the illicit sex industry in our state,” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said. “We must do everything we can to eliminate this threat to our society. Human trafficking, drug smuggling, robbery, and sexual assault are only a handful of the horrific crimes bred out of these criminal networks. Thanks to the efforts from our law enforcement partners serving on this task force, we are winning the war against these evil individuals.”

Officials say the task force has shut down several massage parlors and made dozens of arrests.

Now, we’re learning more about two of those arrests.

Ripley Public Schools Superintendent Kenny Beams is accused of soliciting prostitution and was arrested in what is being called “Operation Velvet Fury.”

Also, investigators say Kacey Williamson, who was a former teacher at Ripley Middle School, is alleged to be one of the ring leaders of the organized crime ring. Officials allege that she was an administrator for a social media site that brought customers to massage parlors for prostitution.

Williamson was arrested and charged with racketeering, pandering, using computers to violate state law, conspiracy to commit a felony, and obtaining proceeds from violating state law.