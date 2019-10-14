Open Streets South OKC encourages healthier lifestyles through community event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A community event that hopes to encourage healthier lifestyles is coming to south Oklahoma City next week.

Residents will be able to meet local business owners, listen to live music and play in the streets during Open Streets South OKC on Sunday, Oct. 20.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., organizers say S. Robinson Ave. will close to traffic. Instead, music, vendors and family-friendly activities will be staged around the area.

During the event, families can try local food, participate in interactive games, learn about wellness tips and receive educational resources.

Organizers say the event’s goal is to promote safe physical activity as it builds community connections in a safe space without dodging automobiles.