Three fire departments respond to early morning Luther house fire

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Neighbors and three fire departments all worked together to try to save a woman’s home early Monday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to a home near Coffee Creek and Indian Meridian in Oklahoma County.

Firefighters from Luther, Edmond and Oklahoma City all brought water tankers to the scene because there are no fire hydrants in the neighborhood.

A woman who lives in the home safely made it out with two pets, but a third died from the fire.

Firefighters say the home was full of items, which made it hard for them to get around and fueled the flames.

“It definitely makes the fire load much greater than a normal house,” said Capt. Jeff Ryan, with the Edmond Fire Department.

News 4 is waiting for more details on if the home was a total loss.