Trace Adkins marries actress Victoria Pratt with assist from Blake Shelton

(CNN) – “I do” was music to the ears of Trace Adkins.

The country star married his longtime girlfriend, actress Victoria Pratt, in New Orleans on Saturday.

And they had a major star officiating — Blake Shelton.

“Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria!,” read the caption on a photo showing the happy couple and Shelton during the ceremony. “They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans.”

Adkins and Pratt reportedly met on the set of the 2014 film “The Virginian,” in which they both appeared.

Shelton and Adkins are good friends who have collaborated on music, including the singles “Hell Right” and “Hillbilly Bone.”

This marriage was the fourth for Adkins and the second for Pratt.