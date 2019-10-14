Traffic stop in Anadarko ends in arrests of two juveniles, woman

ANADARKO, Okla. – A traffic stop last week ended in the arrests of two 16-year-olds and a 23-year-old woman.

On October 11, at around 10:15 p.m., Anadarko police made a traffic stop and discovered drugs, including methamphetamine, and paraphernalia.

Anadarko police say a 16-year-old male was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, child endangerment, conspiracy to commit a felony, minor in possession of tobacco, driving without a license and speeding.

Another juvenile male, also 16, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco and conspiracy to commit a felony.

And, a 23-year-old female was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, aiding minors in committing a drug-related crime, permitting an unauthorized person to drive, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

