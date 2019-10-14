× Trio of Sooners Earns Big 12 Honors

Three Oklahoma players earned Big 12 weekly awards for their performances in a 34-27 win over Texas on Saturday in Dallas.

OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Lamb had 10 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns against the Longhorns.

Lamb’s 10 catches tied the most by an OU receiver against Texas, while his three TD’s matched a career high.

It’s Lamb’s first career Big 12 weekly honor.

OU linebacker Kenneth Murray is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Murray had 5 tackles, two for a loss, and a sack against UT, and spearheaded the Sooner defense that recorded nine sacks for the game and held Texas to just three first half points.

Murray earned his second Big 12 weekly award.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Hurts was 16-for-28 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns, plus rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries and scored a rushing touchdown.

Hurts’ 131 yards rushing was the most ever by a college quarterback at the Cotton Bowl stadium.

It’s Hurts’ fourth Big 12 weekly honor of the season.